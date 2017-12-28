'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Caitlin Helps Iris Solve Barry Crisis

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) will feel bad that it is because of her that her friend Barry (Grant Gustin) is in trouble in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the next episode of the CW series, the promo shows the red speedster being interrogated in court for the murder of Devoe (Neil Sandilands). When the Thinker left the man's body and inhabited Dominic's (Kendrick Sampson), he killed Devoe and made it look like the Flash did it. The murder weapon was a gift in Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) wedding. In the clip, Barry's lawyer is telling him that the court has solid evidence against him. According to her, they may have to reveal his superhero identity to clear his name.

While the rest of the Team Flash worry about Barry, Caitlin may be blaming herself for what happened. When Iris was forced to decide on who they would save between her and Barry, her friend chose her. Caitlin was abducted by Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff) at the same time Barry succumbed under the Thinker's powers. Iris felt that Caitlin needed the reinforcement more than her husband did, but it turned out Caitlin could handle the opponent. It was also because of her that Dominic was alive.

With Barry facing prison time, the fans are wondering about his fate. There are speculations that the Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) introduced during the crossover will play a huge role in his storyline. The girl, who is speculated to be Dawn Allen, Iris and Barry's daughter, appeared during the wedding. She was one of the waiters. Mystery Girl got her chance to speak to Barry, congratulating him for his marriage. Parker Kennedy refused to give details about her character, though, stating that everything would fall into place soon in the show.

"I've had to be secretive before about parts, but nothing like this. It's been really hard, because I can't even talk about it on set really, so I wanna wear sunglasses everywhere I go. Because on set, all the other actors are like, 'Who are you? What's going on? What character are you?' And I just have to be like ... 'I don't know,'" Parker Kennedy said.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.