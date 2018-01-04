'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Iris Seeks Joe's Opinion in Barry Crisis

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Iris (Candice Patton) and her father, Joe (Jesse L. Martin), will have to think of a way to help Barry (Grant Gustin) in his case in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "The Trial of the Flash," the synopsis reveals that the Wests will talk about their options to get Barry out of jail. Last time, the police captured him for the murder of Clifford Devoe (Neil Sandilands). The Thinker succeeded in setting up Barry for the crime. He was the one who killed the man after he stops possessing his body. The villain left incriminating evidence in the scene that pointed to Barry as the suspect in the crime.

It looks like Iris and Joe are willing to go as far as for break the law to save Barry. Since he cannot reveal his identity as the red speedster, as his lawyer orders him to do, his hands are tied. In the promo released, Joe is shown attempting to tamper with the evidence. His plan seems to be putting the blame on someone else other than Barry. The clip shows Iris' father telling a subordinate to open the door of the crime scene so he can slip something inside.

Meanwhile, fans of the series are excited to learn more about the Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) who appeared during Barry and Iris' wedding. Speculations indicate that she is actually Dawn Allen, Iris and Barry's daughter, who travels from the future to witness her parents getting hitched. Parker Kennedy, however, opted to not reveal any detail about her character. In an interview, she said she was not allowed to talk about Mystery Girl, even to her co-stars.

"I've had to be secretive before about parts, but nothing like this. It's been really hard because I can't even talk about it on set really, so I wanna wear sunglasses everywhere I go. Because on set, all the other actors are like, 'Who are you? What's going on? What character are you?' And I just have to be like ... 'I don't know,'" Parker Kennedy said.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.