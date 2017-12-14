'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Iris to Blame Self for Barry's Predicament

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Iris (Candice Patton) cannot help but blame herself for what is happening to her husband in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the next episode of the CW series, the promo shows Barry (Grant Gustin) being interrogated in court regarding Devoe's (Neil Sandilands) murder. His lawyer is advising him that it will be best to reveal his identity as the red speedster to clear up the allegations against him. Barry knows that admitting that he is The Flash will only cause more problems for him and his team. He has to find a way to prove that he did not kill Devoe, but his options are limited.

Last episode, The Thinker succeeded in trapping Barry inside a speedster prison. While this was happening, Team Flash was informed that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) was abducted by Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff). Amunet wanted her to perform a tricky operation. She put meta-dampener handcuffs to prevent the other from transforming into Killer Frost. Iris had to decide whom the team would save since they could not handle both cases at the same time.

Thinking that Barry had better chances of defeating his foe, she sent the squad to bail out Caitlin from her captor. Caitlin managed to save Dominic (Kendrick Sampson), but it proved to be a mistake. The Thinker soon left Devoe's body and transferred to Dominic as his human host. He made it appear like it was Barry who killed Devoe out of cold blood. The weapon he used to stab the man was a gift from Barry and Iris' wedding. Iris is likely blaming herself for her husband's predicament. If only she sent the team to help him, The Thinker would probably have no chance to pin the murder on Barry.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.