'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Barry Reveal His True Identity to Avoid Jail?

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Barry's (Grant Gustin) identity is compromised in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

After being captured for the murder of Devoe (Neil Sandilands) last episode, admitting that he is the red speedster may be the only way for Barry to avoid going to jail. Fans of the series will have to wait until January to learn what will happen to the hero, though. The promo released hints of a messy court battle, where Barry's lawyer is telling him he may have to reveal his superhero identity to clear his name.

When The Thinker trapped Barry inside a speedster prison, Team Flash had no way of knowing the chaos they were about to face. Last episode, Iris (Candice Patton) had the difficult choice of deciding who to save between Barry and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), who was abducted by Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff). Thinking that Caitlin needed the help more, Iris sent the squad to save her.

Amunet captured Caitlin to cure Dominic (Kendrick Sampson). She put meta-dampener handcuffs to avoid the other's transformation to Killer Frost. Caitlin came up with a good plan that made escape possible. When her friends got to her, she was already out of Amunet's lair. Barry thought he was also safe too. He had no idea that The Thinker was planning something big for him.

The villain set up Barry to take the blame for Devoe's death. He already chose Dominic to become his next human host. He killed his former host by stabbing him with a wedding gift that Barry previously handled. The police soon went to see Barry and led him away in handcuffs. To avoid jail time, his lawyer wants him to reveal that he is the Flash. Barry, however, thinks it is not the right time to do so because once the truth is out, there is no turning back.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.