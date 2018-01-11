'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Ralph Betray Joe for the Greater Good?

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Joe's (Jesse L. Martin) decision to tamper with the evidence to help his son-in-law will not sit well with Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "The Trial of the Flash," the synopsis reveals that Iris (Candice Patton) and her father will brainstorm on the ways they can clear Barry's (Grant Gustin) name from the murder of Clifford Devoe (Neil Sandilands). Last midseason finale, The Thinker left Devoe's body and then proceeded to kill him. The police found the corpse at Barry and Iris' apartment. Instead of running away, the red speedster agreed to cooperate with the law. The promo shows how the trial will progress and as expected, it is going to be messy.

When the court refuses to accept Barry's words that he is innocent, his lawyer, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), tells him that he will probably needs to come clean about his superhero identity. Once he reveals to the public that he is the Flash, all the allegations against him will be dropped. Barry, however, does not wish to do that. Iris and Joe seem to agree with him, too. Since Barry is stuck in prison without any way out, Joe will devise a plan that the others will not likely approve. The promo shows that he will be planting evidence in the crime scene.

In the clip, Joe is ordering Ralph to open the door in Barry and Iris' apartment. A shocked Ralph can only gasp at the realization of what the other man is set to do. Joe tells him that it is the right thing to do. Ralph's answer is not included in the teaser, but viewers can expect him to not entirely be approving of Joe's decision. While they all want Barry to be cleared of the charges, breaking the law may not be the answer. Perhaps, Joe and the others can wait for the appearance of the Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) again. Speculations indicate that she may be the one to save Barry.

When asked if her character is actually Dawn Allen, Iris and Barry's daughter, Parker Kennedy refused to comment. According to her, even the cast members do not know the identity of Mystery Girl.

"No, it's really funny," Parker Kennedy said. "They have me listed as 'Mystery Girl' and I just hang out as Mystery Girl on set. Even [the costume department] are like, 'Who are you?' And I'm like: 'I am Mystery Girl.' It's been a very secretive mission and it's been fun to be a part of."

"The Flash" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.