'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Barry Helps Out a Prisoner; Cisco and Ralph Get Shrunk

Facebook/CWTheFlash Barry (Grant Gustin) helps out Big Sir (Bill Goldberg).

Barry (Grant Gustin) helps out a prisoner who has a special connection to his father in episode 12. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) get shrunk to miniature sizes.

On the next episode of "The Flash" season 4, titled "Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash," Barry will help out a prisoner — known as Big Sir — who seems to have some sort of bond with his father. This is also the guy who defended Barry from getting beat up when he first came to prison, which could be a reason why The Flash decides to help him.

In the episode 12 promo, Barry tells Big Sir that he doesn't think he's just "another bad guy" so he asks him how he got in prison.

"They took one look at me, decided I was the guy," Big Sir said, revealing that he was only wrongly accused of a crime. This worries Barry, especially if the person who committed the crime is still out there getting away with it.

Barry enlists the help of Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Cisco, and Ralph to follow up leads on the person who committed the crime that got Big Sir in prison. Unfortunately, their investigation faces a road bump when Cisco and Ralph get shrunk to bug size by a Dr. Shrinker.

Cisco doesn't seem to be handling his new miniature size very well. When Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) asks them how they're doing, Cisco lashes out.

"We're two inches tall, Caitlin!" shouts Cisco. Meanwhile, Ralph makes a joke, at the same time, taking a jab at Cisco with it.

"I'm like Cisco's size now," Ralph says, annoying Cisco and leads them into a fight.

Meanwhile, the episode 12 listing on The Futon Critic revealed that Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) will have temporary powers brought upon by her pregnancy. For now, she will have the power to hear people's thoughts, which puts Joe in unease.

New episodes of "The Flash" season 4 premiere every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.