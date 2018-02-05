The CW A promotional still from "The Flash" season 4, episode 13, "True Colors"

Barry (Grant Gustin) will be faced with a tough call when "The Flash" season 4 returns with episode 13, "True Colors."

Warden Wolfe (Richard Brooks) is planning to make a huge profit out of the metahumans at Iron Heights by selling them to Amunet (Katee Sackhoff), but Barry will not let him without putting up a fight. This feat, however, requires him to run the risk of exposing his powers.

Not everyone is very keen on teaming up with him, especially since many of them are behind bars because of him. However, like Barry, they do not have a choice and freedom is something they would want anyway.

Thankfully, Barry might be getting assistance from the outside too. The previous episode of "The Flash" season 4 revealed that Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) could read minds, which comes in handy with this new predicament. She should see through the lies of the warden when she and Iris (Candice Patton) visit Barry in prison.

However, Barry being in trouble might cause more damage than expected. Over the course of his journey in "The Flash" season 4 so far, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) has turned to the hero for advice. He has become his moral compass in his efforts to become a superhero.

However, Ralph will be reminded of his shady past by an old friend Earl Cox to be played by Paul McGillion in "True Colors." Their reconnection leads him to wonder if he really is a changed man, and without Barry, it might be easy for him to fall back into his old habits.

As fans would know, The Thinker has it all planned out and chances are everything that is happening in the lives of Barry and Team Flash is likely what he wanted. This leads fans to wonder if there is more to his plan with regards to Ralph. From what it looks like, even Barry's prison break attempt with the bus metas is all part of the DeVoe's scheme.

What this can do when looking at the bigger picture will be exciting to see. Interestingly, the villain's wife Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht) is expected to appear in this episode.

"The Flash" season 4, episode 13, "True Colors," airs Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.