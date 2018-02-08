'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Barry Becomes Bodyguard to Country Singer

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

Barry (Grant Gustin) will be playing bodyguard to a charismatic country singer in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Subject 9," the promo shows the red speedster informing the blonde songstress that she is in peril. Upon hearing that someone dangerous is after her, the woman can only laugh disbelievingly. Barry then ploughs ahead that she has powers no regular human can have. In the clip, the singer is shown playing the violin. The sounds coming from the instrument is enough to destabilize Barry. Meanwhile, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) seems enamored with the blonde. He tells her that she has made him like country music.

It looks like Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) is after the singer's powers. Barry will do his best to stop this. At the same time, he will be keeping an eye out for Clifford Devoe (Neil Sandilands) who has now taken over Becky's (Sugar Lyn Beard) body. Barry cannot forgive himself for not saving the metahuman. She was the one who stuck on his side in the fight against Amunet. When Devoe came and took her away, he could not do anything. On a good note, Barry is now free from prison. He can go after Devoe anytime he wants.

Last episode, Ralph discovered that if he concentrated hard enough, he could take on any persona. When Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) appealed to the court, promising that she had new evidence to prove her client's innocence, she was bluffing. Thankfully, Ralph took advantage of his newfound powers and posed as the original Devoe. He told the judge that he was not dead and that it was a case of mistaken identity. Barry was then freed and he was able to return home to Iris (Candice Patton). But then, he had an awful realization. Devoe seemed to be gunning for Ralph.

"The Flash" season 4 episode 14 will air Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.