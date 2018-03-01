'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Barry To Foil City Nuclear Attack

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

Barry (Grant Gustin) will find himself in a crisis way over his head in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the March 6 episode titled "Enter Flashtime," the synopsis reveals that a nuclear bomb will explode in the downtown area of Central City. Determined to save the citizens, the red speedster will ask Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to join him in super speed to they can travel through time and change what happened. The promo shows that it is going to be almost impossible for Barry to succeed. In the clip, he is quickly losing hope, apologizing to his wife Iris (Candice Patton) over and over again.

Help will arrive for Barry soon, though. Spoilers indicate that Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) will travel from Earth-2 to assist in the emergency. The three speedsters will attempt to slow down time via the Flashtime. The process will turn everything and everyone in a frozen state. Barry, Jesse and Jay will have to work fast to change the fate of Central city and save the people they care about.

Last episode, Devoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) once again succeeded in getting his hands on one of the remaining bus metas. Team Flash did their best to protect the country singer whose fiddle could take down a powerful villain like Devoe. At first, the woman did not want their help, preferring to face the enemy head on. Devoe has been after the last four metas to complete this transformation. In the end, he managed to absorb the singer's power.

Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), who has formed a bond with the songstress, vowed to get revenge. He told Barry that he would do his best in the fight against Devoe. The villain will once again be on the hunt for the metas on his list. Ralph will likely be shocked when he sees him possessing his lady love's body.

"The Flash" season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.