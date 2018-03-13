'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers: Iris Acquires Super Speed as Barry Loses His

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

There is going to be a major shuffling of superpowers between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), aka The Flash, and Iris West (Candice Patton) in the 16th episode of "The Flash" Season 4.

Episode 16, which is rightfully titled "Run, Iris, Run," will feature for the first time in the series the journalist transitioning into a superhero. This will also mark the reveal of Iris's own white and purple costume.

In a short trailer for the upcoming episode, Barry was seen worrying about losing his super speed. An even more confused Iris then answered her husband: "I think I found it." She later showed him her hand uncontrollably shaking as the power had been transferred to her. In another scene, Barry handed Iris what appeared to be her superhero outfit, and later, her very own mask.

The synopsis for "Run, Iris, Run" explained that the phenomenon was caused by a new bus meta named Matthew, aka Melting Pot, who will be portrayed by actor Leonardo Nam. He has the ability to transfer a person's DNA to another, which explains how Barry lost his super speed to Iris. Melting Pot had performed his trick in a prior fight with Barry.

Meanwhile, the titular character will have to continue leading his team from their headquarters as Iris hit the streets to do the superhero stuff and confront Melting Pot. The Flash team will have to stop Melting Pot before his DNA-swapping ability affects all of Central City.

Other reports note that speedster Iris will face a new opponent named Jaco Birch (Max Adler) who lives a double life - from being a band road manager while also serving as a villain who loves to set everything on fire.

While Barry does not seem worried about Iris taking on the fighting duties, Ralph Dibny might need some time to process that major change as hinted by actor Hartley Sawyer who portrays the metahuman role.

"I think the only thing I can tease is that he struggles with it. It does give Ralph and Iris to have some real one-on-one time which is really interesting. It's a cool dynamic and a cool relationship that they have," Sawyer previously told Variety.

The episode "Run, Iris, Run" airs on Tuesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.