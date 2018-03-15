'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 17 Spoilers: Team Flash Tracks Down Jewelry Thief Meta

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

Barry (Grant Gustin) will go head to head with a jewelry thief who can control gravity in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Null and Annoyed," the promo shows the red speedster floating near the ceiling like some kind of a human balloon. He has a thick rope tied on his legs for Iris (Candice Patton) to pull in case he drifts off somewhere. Barry seems to be preparing himself for the fight against Devoe's (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard) other bus meta. The woman is thief who has been given the power to control gravity. In the clip, she is shown snatching a girl's necklace while the latter is floating on air.

Because of the meta's power, Barry seems to be having a hard time capturing her. The promo shows the Flash unable to fight because he is suspended in space. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) is there, preparing to catch him in the case the meta tires off her game and drops Barry to his death. The enemy, however, is enjoying hearing Barry scream. She continues to make him drift until he can barely see the ground. If Ralph will not be able to find a way to stop the meta, Barry will die. His speed will not save him this time around.

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith, who directed the episode, said in a recent podcast that this one was really fun to shoot. He also revealed that he and co-director Jason Mewes would appear in a cameo in the episode.

"... I had to be the security guard. I couldn't be the security guard in jorts. They probably would cut that. So I knew I'd have to wear an outfit and sh*t, which included pants. So I was like 'Oh f*ck, I don't wanna do it.' But I knew if I said no, I'd never hear the end of it from [Jay]. Cause he'd go 'We had a chance to be on a f*cking Flash together, and you didn't f*cking take it!' So I said 'Alright, we'll do it,'" Smith said.

"The Flash" season 4 episode 17 will air on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.