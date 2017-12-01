'The Flash' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Iris Sacrifices Caitlin for Barry

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Iris (Candice Patton) will have a difficult decision to make regarding Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Barry (Grant Gustin) in the upcoming episode of "The Flash."

In the episode titled "Don't Run," the synopsis reveals that Caitlin and Barry will be in trouble at the same time. Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff) will reportedly kidnap Caitlin and order her to perform a "tricky" medical task. If she fails, the villain will kill her. Caitlin cannot transform into her alter ego Killer Frost because Amunel will put meta-dampener handcuffs on her. This will ensure that she remains human throughout the operation.

On the other hand, Barry will be trapped in a speedster-proof prison, thanks to The Thinker (guest star Neil Sandilands). With time running out, Team Flash will have to decide who between their friends should be saved first. They simply do not have the time and the manpower to track both Caitlin and Barry. Iris will be forced to choose one, and speculations are rife that she will pick her husband.

Caitlin's predicament with Amunet is expected to continue in the next episodes. In an interview with Comicbook, Sackhoff previewed what her character wanted from Caitlin. According to her, Amunet seriously believes that Caitlin would be a good partner for her. She needs the other woman's skills to accomplish what she wants.

"[S]he thinks that together, the sum of the parts is greater than them separately. And I think that Amunet has a lot of respect for Caitlin, or for Killer Frost. There's a scene coming up in episode nine where she says as much. She really sort of has this intense admiration of who Killer Frost is, and more so Caitlin, actually. And I think that Amunet ultimately, like I said, she's a businesswoman, and I think she sees opportunity and money there," Sackhoff teased.

"The Flash" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.