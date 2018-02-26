'The Flash' Season 4: Iris' Speedster Costume Revealed

Facebook/CWTheFlash Iris West (Candice Patton) dons a speedster costume in the new poster for 'The Flash' season 4.

Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) superspeed power will rub off on his wife Iris West (Candice Patton) in an upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4.

Based on a new promo poster, Iris will debut her new purple and white superhero costume in the current season of "The Flash." Deadline revealed that she will begin wearing it in the episode titled "Run, Iris, Run" that will air on Tuesday, March 13.

According to the synopsis for the said episode, a new bus meta named Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam) who can swap someone's DNA to another. He will accidentally take Barry's power and transfer it to Iris. But since a new threat is about to endanger the lives of those in Central City, Barry must take on the role of the team leader while his wife acts at the superpowered speedster to defeat their enemy.

However, the episode did not mention if Melting Pot will be the one who will cause trouble in the city or if another one will be the main source of destruction.

But before Iris starts saving lives as the new speedster, Barry will meet up with a powerful woman who can help him with his battle with DeVoe (Sugar Lyn Beard). The episode will also feature Ralph's (Hartley Sawyer) inner struggles about wanting to become a superhero or keeping himself alive since he became deeply worried when he learned that DeVoe was hunting for everyone who was onboard the bus.

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, Barry will talk to a female musician who has no idea that her talent in playing the violin can be used as a weapon. But it will take some convincing before she believes Barry about it.

The next episode of "The Flash" season 4 will be aired by The CW on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST.