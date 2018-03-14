'The Flash' Season 4 News: Barry Floats On Air

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

It will still take a while before The CW airs the next episode of "The Flash" season 4, but the promo trailer already showed that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will be in a sticky situation.

In the promo trailer for the episode titled "Null and Annoyed," the scarlet speedster will find himself floating midair after a new nemesis used her special powers to send anyone she wishes up in the air.

Details about the episode remains under wraps, but ComicBookMovie.com revealed that the episode will be directed by Kevin Smith. The actor-director will also appear in the episode alongside his frequent companion Jason Mewes.

Smith talked about his upcoming work for "The Flash" in a recent episode of his "Fatman on Batman" podcast to reveal how he got the gig.

"I did my first episode of Flash, and they asked Jason Mewes to be in the episode. He was up in Vancouver, so I was like 'He's always by my side, so he'll be there anyway, absolutely.' So this time around, there's a scene that had two security guards in it, and so the writers of the episode, Kristen and Lauren, asked me specifically. 'We're wondering, do you and Jay want to play the security guards?'" the actor-director stated.

Smith revealed that he initially contemplated about getting the gig because he does not want to wear pants as part of his costume, but he eventually agreed because Mewes will never stop bothering him about it.

"And for the first time, I think since my father died, I wore dress pants. So we shot a scene, Jason and I, where we play two security guards in The Flash. And it's not Jay and Silent Bob, but Jason speaks and I don't. So there you go," he also said.

The CW will air the next episode of "The Flash" season 4 on Tuesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. EST.