The CW A promotional still from "The Flash" season 4, episode 2, "Mixed Signals"

In episode 14, Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to save a country music artist from DeVoe (Sugar Lyn Beard). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) suits up as a speedster in an upcoming episode of "The Flash."

On the next episode of "The Flash" season 4, titled "Subject 9," The Flash will try to protect a very powerful musician from being attacked by DeVoe.

In the episode 14 promo, Barry warns her that "someone very smart and very dangerous" is coming after her. However, the music artist laughs at him, wondering why someone would go after her.

"Because you have powers," Barry tells her. Later on, Barry and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) discover that the musician's powers lie in her instrument, the violin.

The team has to succeed in protecting the country musician from harm, because, according to the episode 14 listing on The Futon Critic, she has abilities that can help them defeat DeVoe.

However, the team will have conflict within. Ralph realizes that he doesn't want to risk his life anymore on their missions. He decides that he wants to stay alive, which will become a question of whether the team will get help from him or not.

Meanwhile, Iris will be taking the place of The Flash as the heroic speedster in an upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4 airing this March 14.

The episode will be titled, "Run, Iris, Run," TVLine reports.

The team will be facing a new bus meta named Matthew (Leonardo Nam), also known as Melting Pot. He has the ability to exchange people's genetic codes, which is exactly what he's going to do with Barry and Iris.

Since the lovely couple will have a swap of DNAs, episode 14 will see Iris as the speedster on the field while Barry works as the team leader.

"The Flash" season 4 returns on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.