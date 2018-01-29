(Photo; Facebook/CWTheFlash) Promo image for "The Flash" season 4.

Barry (Grant Gustin) helps a pal in the upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4.

Titled "Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash," this week's episode will introduce a metahuman who can shrink anything he touches. While Team Flash battles the new Big Bad, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) are caught in the crossfire — unexpectedly getting shrunk to miniature versions of themselves.

Meanwhile, Cecile (guest star Danielle Nicolet) learns that she has gained temporary powers due to her pregnancy. Her power allows her to read other people's thoughts, which makes Joe (Jesse L. Martin) extremely uncomfortable around her. Barry also meets up with an individual who has a mysterious connection to Henry (John Wesley Shipp).

The latest sneak peek from The CW shows Barry making the most out of his prison time by helping his friend Big Sir (Bill Goldberg) with his case. After learning that Big Sir's arrest was a case of mistaken identity, he asked his team to find the real suspect. A first look at the new villain named Dr. Shrinker is revealed, as well as the hilarious scene featuring the miniature versions of Cisco and Ralph.

In other news, "The Flash" is finally giving Iris (Candice Patton) her very own super-suit. Reports confirmed that Iris will suit up in an episode scheduled to air sometime in March. Although she will be hitting the Central City streets as the newest speedster, fans should not get too excited about the possibility of having a new superhero in Team Flash. Word is that her superspeed powers will only be temporary.

Set photos show that her new costume is mostly made up of black leather, along with one big white patch on the front. She also has a domino mask to hide her face.

"The Flash" season 4 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.