'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Iris Takes On Barry's Role To Save Central City

Iris West (Candice Patton) will finally debut her new role as Central City's new speedster in the next episode of "The Flash" season 4.

In the promo trailer for the episode titled "Run, Iris, Run," Iris noticed that she can move a lot faster than she used to. She told her husband Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) about it, and they both realized that his power has been transferred to her.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Team Flash will encounter a new bus meta named Matthew, also known as Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam). The new meta reportedly has the power to swap people's DNA. This means that he was the reason why Iris suddenly become the new high-speed superhero.

The synopsis also revealed that a new threat arrived in the city to cause more destruction, which is why Barry must lead the team to defeat the new enemy while Iris uses her new super powers to serve as the team's savior. However, the trailer showed that Barry is having a hard time in coming to terms with losing her own powers.

The episode is slated to air on The CW on Tuesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, TV Guide discussed the recent reappearance of the mystery girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the recent episode of "The Flash" season 4.

In "Enter Flashtime," the mystery girl who first appeared during Barry and Iris' wedding as a waitress came back and accidentally spilled a cup of coffee in Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Harry (Tom Cavanagh). She apologized to them and said that she was just jittery because she was about to meet some people for the first time. Caitlin accepted the apology and said that she hoped that her first encounter went well, then the mysterious girl said, "It did."

According to the report, the accidental meeting may not be a coincidence and she might be connected with the scarlet speedster after all.

Details about the mystery girl are expected to unfold in the future installments of the series.