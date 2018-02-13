'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Jesse Quick Returning To Earth-1?

The CW Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) and The Flash (Grant Gustin) in The CW's 'The Flash'

Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) might have decided to return to her own universe at the start of "The Flash" season 4, but Harrison Wells' (Tom Cavanaugh) daughter may drop by Earth-1 very soon.

The female speedster was last seen in the TV series in episode 3 titled "Luck Be a Lady" where she broke up with Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) because she wants to concentrate on being a vigilante in Earth-2. But in a previous episode, her father headed to her universe to visit her.

But in the Instagram story of actress Candice Patton that was spotted by ComicBook, Jesse will bring herself back in Earth-1 very soon. Based on the post, Beane was spotted hanging out in a coffee shop with a dog named Kora. This could mean that the actress joined her co-stars on the set where they are filming one of the next episodes of the TV series.

Screen Rant speculated that the reason why Jesse could find herself back in the present universe is to simply visit her father. But she could also be involved in the drama on episode 15, which is rumored to be centered on Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) reunion with the other speedsters like Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and Wally. Since she is the only female speedster in the series, it can be expected to see her in the said episode as well.

However, The CW has yet to confirm the said speculations.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Flash" season 4 will require Barry to visit a female violinist who has a power that can be used to defeat DeVoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard).

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Subject 9," the musician can cause a major destruction when playing her violin. Barry must do everything that he can to prevent Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) from acquiring her powers for her evil plans.

The network will air the next episode of "The Flash" season 4 on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.