'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Joe Breaks The Law For Barry

"The Flash" season 4 will air on Jan. 16.

Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) will do everything that he can to keep his son-in-law Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) out of prison when "The Flash" returns for the remaining episodes of season 4.

Based on the trailer for the midseason premiere titled "The Trial of The Flash," Joe and police detective Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) will head over to the house of Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands).

But before they enter the premises, reports claimed that Ralph will ask Joe is he plans to plant an evidence. Joe replied that it is the proper thing to do, and asked his companion to open the door then he will do the rest of the tasks.

Joe might be willing to break the law in order to protect Barry since he knew that his son-in-law was just being framed for the fake murder of DeVoe. While the police detective can vouch for his innocence, the public and the jury believe that Barry should be blamed for the crime that never really happened in the first place.

Meanwhile, the trailer also revealed that Barry's lawyer Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) wants him to come clean about his identity in the upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4.

The sneak peek of the episode showed that someone wants Barry to testify against the person who could be framing him, but the Scarlet Speedster does not seem to buy the idea. According to Barry, he will have to lie if he chooses to testify. But he does not want to lie because he does not want to validate what the people perceive him to be.

However, Cecile advised him to tell the truth in front of the court. "Then don't lie. Tell everyone you're The Flash," the lawyer stated. Still, Barry remains sceptical about coming out as The Flash.

The CW will air the next episode of "The Flash" season 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.