'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: New Heroes Rise Up to Protect Central City in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/CWTheFlash) Featured is a promotional image for "The Flash."

New heroes will step up while Barry aka The Flash (Grant Gustin) is locked behind bars in the upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4.

Titled "The Elongated Knight Rises," next week's episode will see a familiar villain come back to wreak havoc in Central City. With Barry still detained after his trial, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) is forced to step up and protect the innocent citizens. Meanwhile, Barry continues to find the strength to stay optimistic in spite of his current situation.

After the intense trial in this week's episode, Barry is now being detained for being falsely accused of murder. This means bad news for Central City because the Flash will no longer be able to protect them.

Fansided reports new heroes will rise up and do what is needed. Fortunately for the citizens of Central City, they can rely on other metahuman members of Team Flash: Elongated Man and Vibe. Superheroes obviously need their own costumes and that is what Ralph will be getting in the upcoming episode. After having to wear teal covered spandex, Elongated Man will finally get his own costume as he joins the action.

Elongated Man's new threads will not be the only thing viewers should look forward to in episode 11. It will also mark the first of two episodes featuring World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Bill Goldberg. His character's name is Big Sir and he will become one of Barry's closest allies in Iron Heights prison.

Based on the promotional images, Barry will go out of his way not to use his superpowers. That means protecting himself inside the prison will be much harder, specially since the inmates would know that he is a former Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)/cop. It appears Big Sir will be Barry's protector behind bars.

"The Flash" season 4 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.