'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Caitlin Gets Kidnapped in Episode 9, WWE's Bill Goldberg Guest Stars

(Photo: Facebook/CWTheFlash) Promotional photo for "The Flash" season 4.

Team Flash finds themselves in the middle of a huge dilemma on the upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 4.

Titled "Don't Run," next week's episode will see the team make a tough decision. Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff) returns and kidnaps Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker). Unfortunately, Amunet uses meta-dampener that keeps Caitlin from transforming into Killer Frost. Amunet forces Caitlin to perform a risky medical task and if she fails, she will get killed.

Elsewhere, Barry aka Flash (Grant Gustin) is trapped in a speedster-proof prison because of The Thinker (guest star Neil Sandilands). Team Flash does not have enough time and resources to save both Caitlin and Barry, so they must choose who between the two should be saved.

The promo opens with an unconscious Flash waking up to The Thinker's voice. The scarlet speedster realizes that he is trapped and can't use his powers inside the prison. It seems that The Thinker is already ramping up his evil plan and Team Flash is losing time. Not much is revealed about Caitlin's kidnapping since the clip focused on Flash and The Thinker.

In other news, WWE world champion Bill Goldberg has been tapped to guest star on the show. He is slated to appear on multiple episodes of "The Flash" season 4, but details about his role are still being kept under wraps. It also remains to be seen if he will be a villain or one of the good guys.

Goldberg's appearance on the superhero series is not his first acting stint. He previously starred in the comedy film "Santa's Slay" and Adam Sandler's "The Longest Yard." In addition, he also recently served as a guest star on the appropriately named TV show, "The Goldbergs."

The pro wrestler is also not the first World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star to join the series. Back in season 2, Adam "Edge" Copeland took on the role of Atom-Smasher.

"The Flash" season 4 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.