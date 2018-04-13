'The Flash' Season 4 Spoilers: Ralph's Concern for Team Flash Makes Him Think of Drastic Measures

Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash'

Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) will make a very dangerous decision in the next episode of "The Flash" season 4.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Lose Yourself," the Elongated Man, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and the rest of the Team Flash will discover a way to get into The Thinker's (Clifford DeVoe) highly guarded lair. But it seems like the team will still find it hard to infiltrate the big bad's turf.

The promo trailer for the episode revealed that because of his concern for his friends, Ralph may choose to take some drastic measures to make sure that the rest of Team Flash will be safe.

Fans of the series know that Ralph/The Elongated Man is the type of hero with a good sense of humor. He can also be described as a person who tends to take things lightly.

In the previous episode called "Null and Void," Ralph confessed to The Flash/Barry that the reason why he possesses a strong comedic attitude was the difficult childhood that he experienced on the past. He mentioned that his father left him, which made him come up with jokes whenever he feels scared or going through difficulties. However, he managed to prove to Barry and the entire Team Flash that he can be useful when he helped in dealing with another bus meta named Janet Petty.

The upcoming episode will also show that the reluctant hero can also be serious when needed, especially if he knows that his friends will be in danger. But it might also have a negative effect on the newest hero of Central City.

Meanwhile, Cisco's (Carlos Valdes) time with Team Flash might be numbered.

In the previous episode, Cisco received a very tempting offer from Breacher (Danny Trejo) who told him that he plans to resign from his post from the inter-dimensional bounty hunter police force and offer the same post to him.

According to TV Guide, Cisco might consider the offer since he is known for enjoying any crime-fighting job. Being assigned to an inter-dimensional office could also mean that he can spend more time with his lady love Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), who is currently in Earth 19.

The report also mentioned that being assigned in a new planet will allow him to become his own superhero and step out of The Flash's shadows.

However, losing Cisco will be hard for Team Flash because of his contributions for the team. One of those is his ability to breach Earth-1 to the other Earths. He also proved that he can be a valuable member inside and outside the lab. This is why he will leave a major void in the team if he decides to take on Breacher's offer.

Cisco has yet to decide on his fate, but it would be hard to see Barry and Harry's (Tom Cavanagh) close friend leave them for another job.

The next episode of "The Flash" season 4 is slated to air on The CW on Tuesday, April 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.