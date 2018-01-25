Facebook/CWTheFlash Promo image for 'The Flash' season 4

The members of Team Flash will have a huge problem after they find themselves shrink to miniature sizes in the next episode of "The Flash" season 4.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash," a new villain who has the power to shrink anything that he touches will encounter the members of Team Flash, particularly Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and new member Ralph Dibny (guest star Hartley Sawyer). The two will find themselves in the middle of the meta's crossfire, which means that they will be withered into little sizes. This means that it will be extra challenging for them to fight the new villain.

The trailer also showed that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will allocate his temporary time outside the prison cells to clear his name from the death of Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). He will reportedly find a new supporter in the mysterious man called Big Sir (Bill Goldberg). Based on the trailer, Barry will be able to convince Big Sir to help him to get out of jail permanently since the latter was a close friend of his father Henry Allen (John Wesley Shipp).

The upcoming episode will be aired by The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, TVGuide speculated that the chatty waiter who first appeared during Barry and Iris West's (Candice Patton) wedding could be the newlywed couple's daughter Dawn Allen who was visiting the present day from the future.

The report noted that the mysterious character portrayed by Jessica Parker Kennedy has a huge resemblance to Iris and appears to have Barry's nervous ticks. She also appeared to know Cisco and Ralph.

However, the network remains mum about the real identity of the mysterious character. Her significance in the TV series is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming episodes of "The Flash" season 4.