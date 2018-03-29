The Flash Season 4 Spoilers: Will the Mystery Girl's Secret Finally Be Revealed?

Facebook/CWTheFlash A promotional image for "The Flash"

While "The Flash" season 4 is currently on a month-long hiatus, fans of the superhero series have enough time to decipher the mystery behind the waitress who keeps on popping in Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) life all throughout the season.

Fans first saw Jessica Parker Kennedy's character in the episode titled "Crisis On Earth-X: Part One" as one of the catering staff during the wedding reception of Barry and Iris West (Candice Patton).

According to a report from We Got This Covered, the mysterious character appeared to be acting strangely weird and overly interested in meeting the newlyweds, particularly Barry.

She also randomly appeared in the second half of season 4 where she met with several members of the STAR LABS. During those times, she also seemed to be very excited to meet the regular characters of the series.

Because of this, fans reportedly believe that Parker Kennedy could be portraying the role of Dawn Allen, Barry's daughter who might be visiting him from the future. Other speculations claimed that she could be another descendant of the Allen clan named Jenni Ognats from the 31st century.

While there are no confirmations from the people behind the show, the report cited a possible hint from the season 4 premiere titled "The Flash Reborn." In the episode, Barry seemed to be confused about the past, present, and future timeline.

The report also mentioned that Barry said, "Nora shouldn't be here." He could be pertaining to his mother. But the report also noted that he might be talking about another person with the same name who could be a future member of the Allen family. This could mean that Barry and Iris named their future daughter after his mother.

However, the truth about the story of the mystery girl is not expected to be answered soon.

Meanwhile, the 17th episode of "The Flash" season 4 will be called "Null and Annoyed."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Barry and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) will come up with different approaches to look for the remaining bus metas before their nemesis DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) gets to them first and corrupt their powers.

However, the synopsis also revealed that Ralph and Barry will clash after the scarlet speedster gets frustrated with the former's careless attitude. This could possibly hinder their task to find all the bus metas in the upcoming episode before DeVoe does.

On the other hand, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo) will return to Central City to ask for help from Cisco (Carlos Valdes). But the synopsis did not mention what kind of assistance will Breacher need in the upcoming episode directed by Kevin Smith while the script was written by Lauren Certo and Kristen Kim.

The fourth season of "The Flash" also stars Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, as well as Jesse L. Martin as Iris' father Joe West.

The CW will air the next episode of "The Flash" season 4 after its four-week hiatus on Tuesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. EDT.