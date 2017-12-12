'The Forest' News: Devs Reveal Multiplayer Gameplay Preview; 2018 Launch Confirmed

Endnight Games Gameplay screenshot from the upcoming cannibal-slashing video game "The Forest."

Developers of "The Forest" recently presented the much-awaited gameplay preview of the game along with the confirmation of its 2018 launch.

"The Forest" developer Endnight Games was in attendance at the recently held PlayStation Experience where it showcased the latest preview of the game.

The gameplay trailer started with a frantic shot of a plane rapidly crashing to the ground. As per the game's premise, players will have to perform a number of tasks to survive as they find themselves trapped in a forest following the aircraft's emergency landing.

However, more than accomplishing the typical survival missions, players will also have the complicated task of finding and defeating a horde of cannibals lurking in the woods.

Meanwhile, parts of the gameplay preview gave fans glimpses of the open world surroundings found in the game. After the plane crash sequence, players can be seen walking through the forest with an ax in hand. The video also cuts to a scene where the survivors are swimming in the ocean.

In other scenes, players try to fish from a pond, hunt for deer, and gather logs to build their camp.

Endnight Games and Sony PlayStation also provided a glimpse of the cannibals in the game who can be killed using a variety of weapons.

Since one of the main goals of the game is to hunt down the cannibals and stop them from killing other people, players will have to explore the open world and look for clues on the whereabouts of the enemy.

As shown in the trailer, players will come across some strange discoveries such as a cave where the cannibals keep their stash of dead humans. The scene featured bodies hanging upside down while others have been vertically cut in half and were dangling like butchered pigs in a slaughterhouse.

Endnight Games has yet to announce a specific release date but has already confirmed that the game is slated for a 2018 launch.

"The Forest" will be available on PS4 and Windows PC through Steam.