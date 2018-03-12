'The Fosters' 100th Episode Spoilers: Of Road Trips, Retreats, and Moving Forward

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5

The 100th episode of "The Fosters" signifies a lot of milestones for the series characters as well as new beginnings for some.

It was earlier revealed that "The Fosters" season 5 will have a three-part finale, two of which are airing on Tuesday, March 13. Freeform has greenlighted the finale back in January along with a 13-episode spin-off series starring Maia Mitchell (Callie Jacob) and Cierra Ramirez (Mariana Adams Foster). Freeform said that at that time, it is still in talks of bringing on board another young cast.

The family drama's spring finale should help introduce the next chapter in Callie and Mariana's lives. After this, there should be three more installments airing in the summer before the hit drama moves on to the spin-off.

The 100th episode, which is episode 18 of season 5, will follow Brandon (David Lambert) and Grace (Meg DeLacy) as they embark on a road trip adventure and learn more about each other. Meantime, Mariana and Emma (Amanda Leighton) compete for a tough internship. Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) are having their own adventure — a couples retreat that should help them reconnect. It is titled "Just Say Yes."

This will be immediately followed by episode 19, titled "Many Roads," will kick off the next chapter in their lives. It is graduation day for Callie and Brandon. However, the Foster family will meet some shocking news, making them wonder whether the pair will make it to the ceremony.

Somewhere along the way, the family's father, Brandon Foster (Danny Nucci), is coming back to celebrate Brandon's big day. Robert (Kerr Smith) is also coming over with his own gift for Callie.

Despite the milestone, Brandon has a dilemma as he is torn between going away for college and leaving Grace behind. Could this mean they are breaking up?

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 18 airs on March 13, 8 p.m. EDT, to be followed in the next hour by episode 19 on Freeform.