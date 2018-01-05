'The Fosters' 3-Part Finale This Summer Will Lead Into Spinoff Series

(Photo: Facebook/TheFostersTV) Promo image for "The Fosters" season 5.

"The Fosters" is getting a spinoff series after its finale this summer.

Freeform has greenlighted a three-part finale for "The Fosters" season 5, according to reports. Although the current installment will mark the show's end, a new spinoff has already been ordered by the network. The project will feature Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell's characters and will be set several years in the future.

By aging up the characters, "The Fosters" is taking a page out of "Pretty Little Liars" — another famous series from Freeform. The mystery drama also implemented a five-year time jump and saw characters in different chapters of their lives. The only difference is that compared with the PLL ladies who stayed in the same town, Mariana and Callie will be moving out to start their new adventures as independent adults.

In the still-untitled spinoff, Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) move on from their high school lives and finally leave the nest. While the offshoot will feature a huge time-jump and focus on only a part of the Adams-Foster clan, it will still be developed by the same team behind "The Fosters."

"First and foremost, we want to thank our fans — our supportive 'Fosters Family' — and Freeform for fostering this show," said executive producers Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige in a joint statement.

They added, "Now that the kids are growing up, it's time to take them out into the world, to see them make their way into adulthood, continuing their search for identity and love, and the pursuit of their dreams and purpose in this ever-changing world."

It remains to be seen whether cast members from the original series will also appear on the spinoff.

"The Fosters" returns for its fifth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.