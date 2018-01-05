'The Fosters' Cancellation, Spin-off News: Two Foster Siblings To Return For A New Spin-off

Facebook/TheFostersTV Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will embark on a new journey in the upcoming 'The Fosters' spin-off.

Freeform announced that "The Fosters" is ending after season 5, but some members of the family will return for a spin-off series.

Deadline revealed that the critically-acclaimed family drama will conclude with a three-episode special that will air this summer, where the 13-episode spin-off will be introduced.

According to the report, the upcoming spin-off will center on the lives of adoptive siblings Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Foster (Cierra Ramirez), who will go on a new journey together after leaving their parents' home upon graduating from high school.

Bustle revealed that Callie and Mariana will decide to live in Los Angeles several years after departing from Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena's (Sherri Saum) home. Even if they opted to live in the same house, the adoptive sisters will choose to embark on different adventures in opposing parts of the city. Mariana will reportedly try to make a mark in the tech world, while Callie will pursue her passion for engaging herself in social work.

They might also be joined by another young character from the original series, but the details are still under negotiations.

Executive producers Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige released a joint statement to thank their fans for supporting the show and explain the need to explore another part of the family's story.

"It's been the privilege of our lives to get to shepherd this beautiful family through five seasons of love, laughter, heartbreak, tribulation, and triumph — and message to the world that DNA doesn't make a family, love does. All while allowing us to explore some of the most pressing social issues of our era. Now that the kids are growing up, it's time to take them out into the world, to see them make their way into adulthood, continuing their search for identity and love, and the pursuit of their dreams and purpose in this ever-changing world," the producers stated.

Before the special three-night limited series finale that will be released this summer, the second half of "The Fosters" season 5 will be aired by Freeform starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT.