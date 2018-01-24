The Fosters News: Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez Tease 'Different' Approach in Spinoff

Facebook/TheFostersTV Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell from 'The Fosters'

Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez both admitted that they were saddened by the news regarding the cancellation of "The Fosters." But the co-stars also revealed their excitement after finding out that their characters Callie and Mariana will be featured in a spinoff series.

The young actresses spoke to TVLine during the inaugural Freeform Summit to talk about the upcoming spinoff. According to Mitchell, they only learned about the network's decision to end their critically acclaimed family drama just minutes before the press release was dropped. Ramirez, on the other hand, claimed that she felt a "whirlwind" of emotions during the announcement.

Mitchell and Ramirez also talked about the upcoming series finale of "The Fosters," which will be aired through a special three-episode arc this summer. Both of them teased that fans will enjoy watching the upcoming episodes. "You are going to see all of us, but it's different than anything we've ever done," Ramirez stated. On the other hand, Mitchell claimed that the episodes will be "different and fun" and give a proper closure for the show.

Meanwhile, the actresses also discussed what fans should look forward to in the upcoming spinoff. Since the network revealed that Callie and Mariana will face new challenges as young adults who moved out from their parents' home after high school, the Mitchell and Ramirez believe that their characters will think and react differently.

"I think the mistakes that our characters make are going to be different. They're going to be skewed older, I think," Mitchell said. "Cierra was just saying how our characters are doing something, and we're like, "Why would they do that?" And then you have to remember, "Oh, they're 17 and 16." Now we won't have those excuses."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the upcoming episode of "The Fosters" season 5 titled "Third Wheels" revealed that Callie and Mariana's brother Brandon (David Lambert) and his girlfriend Grace (Meg DeLacy) will think of a senior prank that might go a little overboard. On the other hand, Mariana and Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) will decide about the future of their relationship.

The next episode of "The Fosters" will be aired by Freeform on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. EDT.