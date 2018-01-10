'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Mariana Deals with a Deluge of Admirers

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for "The Fosters" season 5

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is going to be very popular to the boys in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

In the midseason premiere titled "Invisible," the synopsis shows that the Foster teen will deal with a bunch of new suitors, all vying for her attention. Since she has become active in her campaigns, many students in school have begun to notice her. It has been a while since Mariana was in relationship. After her traumatic experience with her ex-boyfriend, Nick (Louis Hunter), she has steered away from romance and focused on her self.

Of course, viewers cannot forget that sweet scene she had with Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) in the prom. The two danced together, giving "Matiana" shippers hope that may be, there is still hope for them. When they broke up, Mat was devastated. Mariana easily moved on with Nick, but it proved to be a mistake. He turned violent when he saw her kissing her ex. It has been teased that Mariana's friendship with Mat will be a lot better. If ever he wants to court her again, though, he will have to deal with a lot of competitors.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson previously talked to TVLine about their plans for Mariana's love life in season 5. According to her, they definitely want the character to be in a relationship again. The EP also hinted that Mariana would have quite an extensive pool to choose from. As to whether Mat would be included in that long list of potential beaus, Johnson refused to say.

"Mariana's gone, I think we figured out, 18 episodes without a boyfriend. So sometimes when it rains, it pours. Mariana's going to have her options open this season," the EP teased.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.