'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Family Plans Stef's Birthday Bash

The family will take some time off from all the drama and celebrate Stef's (Teri Polo) birthday in one of the upcoming episodes of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "#IWasMadeInAmerica," the synopsis reveals that amidst all the problems the Fosters are facing, they will not forget to throw a party for Stef. This will be a good break for everybody, considering the heavy problems they are facing. For instance, there is the complication involving Callie (Maia Mitchell). During the midseason finale, she decided to run away from the ICE with an undocumented student.

Callie, AJ (Tom Williamson) and Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) sought shelter inside a church where the agents would not be able to get in without a warrant. The first few episodes in season 5B are expected to dwell on this storyline. The midseason premiere promo shows Callie realizing how huge a problem she created by aiding Ximena. As the town sheriff, Stef is being involved. The clip shows the ICE agents heckling her.

The sneak peek sees Stef getting out of her car and conversing with the ICE people. It looks like she has yet to know that her daughter is an illegal immigrant and that they are hiding inside the church to avoid capture. The agents want Stef to open the church door and urge Ximena and her friends to surrender. It will be interesting to see how she will react once she discovers Callie and AJ inside.

Meanwhile, the teaser also shows Jesus (Noah Centineo) seeking comfort from his mothers. Stef and Lena (Sherri Saum) are quick to reassure their son that they will be with him every step of the way. Jesus' storyline appears to be improving in season 5B. He is back in a relationship with (Amanda Leighton). The two are even shown kissing in the clip.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.