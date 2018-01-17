'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Mariana's Convict Ex-Boyfriend Returns

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for 'The Fosters' season 5

Nick (Louis Hunter), Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) ex-boyfriend, is back in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "#IWasMadeInAmerica," the synopsis reveals that an unexpected source will approach Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) regarding the issue surrounding Anchor Beach. This person has a key piece of evidence that may stop the process of turning the school into a private institution. Previously, it has been teased that Nick would be this source and that he would reach out to the Fosters through Mariana.

The last time viewers saw Nick, he was ordered by the court to stop stalking his ex-girlfriend. Their relationship had been toxic especially when he could not stop being jealous of Mariana's male friends. With Mariana set to have a number of new suitors fawning over her, she will see exactly if Nick has changed his old ways since they parted ways. It looks like he will still be the same tormented person, though.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson recently spoke about the ex-couple, stating that Nick would definitely want to court Mariana again. She, however, will do everything to discourage him. Mariana will not be able to easily forget how Nick made her life hell in the past. Last season, he took several students as hostages to show Mariana how angry he was that she and Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) kissed. Nick was put on house arrest, but he kept on pestering Mariana until the police went to take him away.

"When it rains, it pours," Johnson said. "She finds herself with a number of suitors, and in the position to pick and choose and decide what she wants." She adds: "We will see Nick, but I think he would be an unwanted suitor, considering that he's mentally imbalanced.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.