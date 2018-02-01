'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers: Noah Fights for Jude's Attention

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for 'The Fosters' season 5

Noah (Kalama Epstein) is determined to show Jude's (Hayden Byerly) gamer friend that he has no chance with his boyfriend in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Scars," the synopsis reveals that Noah cannot help but worry about Declan (Tyler Alvarez). The teen is a gamer who has shown interest in Jude. Both of them have become popular in the gaming community. They even have supporters who "ship" them together. When Noah heard of this, he was furious. He even kissed Jude in front of Declan to stake his claim. Jude will try to assure his boyfriend that Declan means nothing to him, but Noah will have a tough time believing it. As much as he trusts in Jude, he cannot find it in himself to do the same with Declan.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson recently told TV Guide that Declan would be a huge threat to Jude and Noah's relationship. Since Jude decided to become a pro-gamer, he is bound to spend so much time on Declan's side. Noah has his own life to think of. When his boyfriend inevitably devotes more time to gaming, he will not be able to stop himself from being jealous. The EP said that this will take its toll on their relationship. Both of them are still young and sometimes, they will make immature decisions.

"I think it is a big step in their relationship. You know, they're young and Jude is going to get into the gaming world and we're going to introduce a new character that is a problem for him and Noah. Noah's not a gamer himself and kind of doesn't really like how much time that Jude that he's going to be streaming with, that's going to be hard, really hard for Noah and Jude to sort of navigating. It becomes a triangle," the EP teased.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.