'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers: Callie and Jude Remember Deceased Mom

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jude (Hayden Byerly) will reminisce about their deceased mother in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Mother's Day," the synopsis reveals that the siblings will have a tough time remembering their biological mom. Viewers are aware that Callie and Jude's mother is dead. Even though they already belong to a loving family, there are still moments that they grieve about the life they could have had if their mom is still around. The episode will also feature a heartfelt reunion between Stef (Teri Polo) and her own mom. The older will be arriving in town to help her daughter in a difficult time in her life.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Lena (Sherri Saum) being thoroughly disappointed with Jesus (Noah Centineo). When she is helping him put away his school things, Lena will come across a note with offensive words. Jesus tries to brush it off, stating that someone he knows just gave it to him in the hallways. Then, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) comes barging in his room and tells Lena exactly what happened. Suffice to say, she is very much upset that her son can be so casual about the matter.

Last episode, Callie learned that her boyfriend Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) was in prison. He called her, terrified about what would happen to him once the police and the inmates learned that he was trans. Fletcher talked about the episode to Vulture. According to him, the situation was nothing short than petrifying.

"I have never had any personal experience with that. But I know that that's the way it's handled. The show is pretty accurate to the way it's handled in real life. They don't know where to put them, so they put them in solitary. Or by themselves, which really isn't fair. It's like we don't know what to do with these people, so we'll just put them in their own space. Aaron says in the show that it doesn't feel they're being treated like humans. We're being treated like animals," Fletcher said.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.