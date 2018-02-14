'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers: Jesus Takes Side in Mariana-Emma Catfight

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

The tension between Emma (Amanda Leighton) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will come to head in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Giving Up the Ghost," the synopsis reveals that a catfight will ensue between Emma and Mariana. This will put Jesus (Noah Centineo) in an awkward position, confused on who between his twin and girlfriend he will support. It will not help that Poppy (Nandy Martin) is there to witness the conflict. Since Poppy started living with the Fosters, Emma has been feeling a little jealous. She knows that the other has a huge crush on her boyfriend.

In January, executive producer Joanna Johnson said that Poppy's presence would cause problems between the couple. Complete infatuated with Jesus, she will not hesitate to show him how special he is to her. Poppy's supportive attitude on what he wants to do with his life will also not go unnoticed. If Emma is pushing her boyfriend to be serious and do his best with his studies, Poppy is the opposite. She does not expect anything from his. This will inevitably push Jesus to compare the two.

"Poppy, again, is going to sort of be a little bit of an obstacle even though they're back and they're in love. I think it's always interesting to see that someone like Poppy who maybe understands Jesus a little better on a certain level or doesn't have as high expectations of him academically could be a possible threat to the relationship," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Mariana has recently been on the prowl, creeping on Jesus at school and reporting his whereabouts to their parents. Her twin is definitely frustrated with her attitude. Last episode, Mariana told Lena (Sherri Saum) about Jesus' behavior when he was with some jocks at school. Now that she is going to piss off Emma, Jesus may lash out at his sister for overstepping her bounds again.

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 16 will air Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.