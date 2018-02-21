'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers: Stef Ruins Mariana's Chance with Logan

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

Stef (Teri Polo) will end up ruining her daughter's blossoming relationship with Logan (Christopher Meyer) in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Giving Up the Ghost," the promo shows Stef and Lena (Sherri Saum) arguing over Tess (Kristen Ariza). Stef is claiming that she is not obsessed with the fact that her high school sweetheart is dragging the whole family down. Lena counters that it is exactly what she has been doing since the Bayfields moved to the house next door. She also questions why Stef is so afraid that the others will learn that Tess is a lesbian.

While the couple is fighting, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) is welcoming Logan to their home. Apparently, they have a study date. She berates the other for not bringing books with him. Logan kisses her and tells her he will let her handle the actual studying. As they proceed to the living room, they hear Stef and Lena's conversation about his mother being gay. Mariana and Logan's expressions speak volume on how shocked they both are.

Meanwhile, the synopsis reveals that Mariana and Emma (Amanda Leighton) will have their own catfight. The conflict will reportedly put Jesus (Noah Centineo) and Poppy (Nandy Martin), who has been boarding with the Fosters, in an awkward situation. When Emma learned that Jesus' parents let Poppy stay with them for the time being, she became jealous. It has been previously teased that Poppy would pose a major threat to Emma and Jesus' relationship.

Poppy has made no secret of the fact that she likes Jesus. For his part, Jesus feels at ease with her. Unlike Emma, Poppy lets him be himself. He does not feel pressured that he is not doing so well in school. Emma, as the model student she is, wants her boyfriend to be just like her. This difference between the two girls will inevitably push Jesus to make unfair comparisons, one where Emma will come out as the loser.

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 16 will air Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.