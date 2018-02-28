'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Mariana Picks Her Next Boyfriend

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) thinks she has narrowed down her list of potential boyfriends in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Makeover," the synopsis reveals that Mariana is ready to decide who will have the honor of dating her. She has chosen the best two out of her suitors, but it is still difficult to settle with one. After being single for months, she wants her next relationship to last. Her experience with Nick (Louis Hunter) scarred her deeply and she does not want a repeat of that.

Executive producer Joanna Johnson told TV Guide in January that the season is all about Mariana's journey to maturity. She is bound to experiment and see what works best for her. She knows her time in high school is drawing to a close and wants to leave good memories behind. Mariana will also be concerned about her class standing because she needs good grades for college.

"... She's going to find herself. We realize that Mariana hadn't had a boyfriend in 18 episodes or something, so Mariana is going to find herself faced with multiple suitors and she's just in her attempt to juggle them trying to have it all. She gets herself in some binds, which is typical Mariana. But I think Mariana starts to realize in the season that this is her junior year and this is her year to really impress colleges not only with grades but with her activities," the EP said.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) talking to Jude (Hayden Byerly) about his gaming job. They are both concerned that he is being exposed to online predators because of what he does. Jude says he can take care of himself, which Stef dismisses. She orders him to quit. Jude tells her he will not since he is earning money from it.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.