'The Fosters' Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers: Mariana And Emma's Fight To Escalate

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

Emma (Amanda Leighton) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will once again bicker in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters."

In the episode titled "Just Say Yes," the synopsis reveals that the two teens will find themselves competing for one internship. Emma and Mariana's relationship has been fraught with tension for the past episodes. They cannot seem to get along even though Emma is dating Mariana's twin brother, Jesus (Noah Centineo). Last time, he was even caught in between the pair when they fought about a petty issue.

Both Emma and Mariana's pride prevent them from reaching out to each other. They both have competitive natures. Mariana's determination to get to a good university has pushed her to want to excel more in her studies. As for Emma, she is naturally an achiever and she plans to make it stay that way. Winning the internship, knowing that Mariana wants it badly too, will be the cherry on top for her.

Meanwhile, "Just Say Yes" will mark the 100th episode milestone for the Freeform series. In December, the entire cast and crew celebrated the landmark with a group of foster children. The massive cake for the occasion had the "Love is love" written in black letters. In a note sent by executive producers Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg to Entertainment Weekly, they talked about how proud they were for achieving so much for the show.

"It's hard to believe it's been five years and 100 episodes," the EPs wrote. "Feels like just last week we were scouting locations for a little pilot that nobody thought was sell-able, much less that it would run this long. What a privilege to be able to tell these stories, on this family, with this truly brilliant cast and crew. We're as lucky as you can be."

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.