'The Fosters' Season 5 News: Cast Reveals What They Took From The Set After The End Of Production

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for 'The Fosters' season 5

The cast of Freeform's critically acclaimed family drama "The Fosters" appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to recall their last days on the set of season 5.

During their TV guesting, the cast including Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, and Noah Centineo shared how they felt when they were filming the final scenes for the series.

According to Centineo, he felt like ending a beautiful relationship cordially at the end of the shoot. Ramirez, on the other hand, said that it was hard for her to say goodbye to the show since all the cast members felt like family.

When TV host Ellen DeGeneres asked them if they stole the props on the set before they ended the production, Saum hinted that she took one of the kitchen items that is normally seen in the show's opening credits.

"There's a copper pan that hangs in our kitchen on The Fosters set and I don't know what happened, but the last episode, it was just gone," the actress stated as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode for "The Fosters" season 5 will center on another family discord.

Based on the sneak peek for the episode titled "Giving Up the Ghost," Stef (Polo) will argue with Lena (Saum) about Tess (Kristen Ariza) because her high school crush appears to have a huge effect on their family. While the couple argues, Tess' son Logan (Christopher Meyer) overheard them saying that his mother is gay.

Aside from the drama involving the Bayfields, the synopsis for the episode also revealed that Jesus (Centineo) will also be involved in another conflict with his girlfriend Emma (Amanda Leighton) because of the Fosters' houseguest Poppy (Nandy Martin) since everyone knows that she has a huge crush on him.

The next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 will be aired by Freeform on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST.