Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters' season 5

Will the Adams-Foster household soon be an empty nest?

The emotional spring finale of "The Fosters" season 5 showed that all of Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena's (Sherri Saum) adopted children will have a bright future. But it does not mean that the family will no longer face any drama when the series returns for its three-episode series finale.

In the two-hour spring finale, fans of the critically-acclaimed Freeform family drama showed that each one of Stef and Lena's children graduated and moved forward in life through a series of time jumps.

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Brandon (David Lambert) both graduated from high school and were accepted to the UCSD law program and the Musician's Institute, respectively. After a time jump, fans learned that Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) had been admitted to MIT while her twin brother Jesus (Noah Centineo) got accepted to San Diego Community College. After another time jump, the youngest Adams-Foster child Jude (Hayden Byerly) also had his own high school graduation and was on his way to UCLA.

While all the kids moved on to different directions, Stef and Lena received a call to ask them if they are still willing to foster a new child. This could mean that the couple will welcome another child into their family.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Joanna Johnson revealed that there is no doubt that Stef and Lena will accept the new kid in their lives. "He's a really special kid that's coming that everyone's, I think, really going to fall in love with," Johnson stated.

The episode also revealed that Brandon moved on from the death of Grace (Meg DeLacy) and announced during Jude's graduation dinner that he is already engaged to his new girlfriend. Why everyone seemed to be happy with the news, Callie showed a different reaction.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, another executive producer Peter Paige explained why Callie had that look during the engagement announcement.

"Feelings are complicated, but it just felt like we wanted to honor the really powerful love that they share and all that different forms that it has taken," the executive producer stated.

Paige also teased about the possible plot for the upcoming spinoff that will feature Callie and Mariana. According to the executive producer, the three-episode series finale that will air in June will feature the events that happen one year after the last scene of the spring finale. This will explain how Callie and Mariana managed to live under one roof even if the former studies in San Diego while the latter is in Boston.

The three-episode series finale of "The Fosters" will air on Freeform starting Monday, June 4.