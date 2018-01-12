'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Love Troubles Ahead for Callie, Jesus, and Jude

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

The upcoming episode of "The Fosters" season 5 will see Brandon (David Lambert) and Grace (Meg DeLacy) facing the realities of her diagnosis.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Invisible," states that Brandon and Grace will find it difficult to become intimate because of her illness. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), on the other hand, will suddenly be swarmed by several suitors. Finally, Callie (Maia Mitchell) will aggressively lend a hand to shed some light on Ximena's (Lisseth Chavez) fight.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Callie waiting outside Aaron's (Elliot Fletcher) residence. She types in a text to send to him, asking him to talk. Aaron then arrives on a motorcycle with another girl, whom Callie assumes is someone he is dating — at least, based on her reaction. Aaron does not see Callie and proceeds to go into his place with the girl. Callie then decides against sending the text.

But, Callie will not be the only one with romance troubles. Jesus (Noah Centineo) will also encounter some issues of his own when it comes to his relationship with Emma (Amanda Leighton). Poppy (Nandy Martin) has moved into the Fosters' house for the time being, and her feelings for Jesus will become a problem for him and Emma.

"That definitely will cause a bit of a conflict," executive producer Joanna Johnson told TV Guide in an interview. "I think it's always interesting to see that someone like Poppy who maybe understands Jesus a little better on a certain level or doesn't have as high expectations of him academically could be a possible threat to the relationship."

Johnson also previewed a love triangle forming among Jude (Hayden Byerly), Noah (Kalama Epstein), and a new gay gamer that has yet to be introduced.

"The Fosters" season 5 airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.