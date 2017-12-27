'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Stef Help Callie with the Ximena Incident?

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for "The Fosters" season 5

Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) will not be able to turn their backs on Callie (Maia Mitchell) when she needs them the most in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

In September, executive producer Joanna Johnson hinted that the Foster moms would have another tough time in season 5B, especially with regards to disciplining Callie. Last midseason finale, she once again landed herself in a difficult situation after saving an undocumented student from the ICE. Callie bundled up Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) and drove her away in her car to escape the agents. They holed up inside a church, hoping that the ICE would never trace them there.

Johnson said that while Stef and Lena have told Callie to stop with her activist deeds and focus on herself, they might not able to find fault in her saving Ximena. Unlike before, when their daughter seemed to have a death wish just for the heck of it, the Ximena situation is something that Callie actually feels strongly about. The upcoming episodes will reportedly show how the mothers are going to address this new predicament.

"We don't believe she's being self-destructive. But again, it's two steps forward, one step backwards for Callie. With anyone, especially when you're 17, this is a lesson that is going to be hard-earned for her. What do you do when you see an injustice in society? Do you just stand back and do nothing? That's something that she struggles with, and that the moms struggle with. Are they ashamed of Callie? Are they upset that Callie helped this girl who's being unfairly targeted by ICE? Hard to say that that was a bad thing to do," the EP explained.

Meanwhile, spoilers show a much better and calmer Jesus (Noah Centineo). After getting back with his girlfriend Emma (Amanda Leighton), he appears to have taken a new lease on life. He may have a crying episode once in a while, but Stef and Lena assure their son that they are with him every step of the way. Perhaps, viewers will finally see Jesus becoming his old cheerful self and going out again.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.