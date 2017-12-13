'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Ximena and Callie Get Out Safely in Episode 10?

(Photo: Facebook/TheFostersTV) Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5.

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Ximena's (Lisseth Chavez) friendship is put to the test on the upcoming episode of "The Fosters" season 5.

Titled "Sanctuary," the season 5B premiere will see Callie and Ximena still hiding from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. AJ (Tom Williamson) continues to stay with them at the church, but they all know they have to get out soon. Meanwhile, the Adams Fosters reach out to the Sinfuego family as they deal with their latest obstacle.

The winter premiere promo opens with Callie talking to Stef (Teri Polo) about her decision to help Ximena hide from the authorities. Ximena cries as she thinks about the consequences of her actions, saying she could be detained if she walks out of the church they're hiding in.

Another scene shows Lena (Sherri Saum) going with Jesus (Noah Centineo) as he attends therapy. Together with Stef, Lena comforts her son and assures him that everything will soon fall into place.

Leading up to its 100th episode, the Freeform drama will continue to tackle real-life issues about immigration and explore lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) plotlines. "'The Fosters' has never shied away from tackling important social issues like immigration rights, LGBTQ rights and adoption rights," executive producer Joanna Johnson said in a statement. "We will continue to tell those important stories this season for those who too often are not heard."

"The Fosters" celebrated its 100th episode on Nov. 30 with the entire cast and crew. Also in attendance for the special day were network executives and producers, who all spent the day with a group of foster children from the community. They also had a massive cake with three words that best describe the show: "Love is love." Some of the stars even got emotional as seen in their social media posts about the event.

"The Fosters" season 5 returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.