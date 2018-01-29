'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Ximena Finally Faces Court To Appeal For Her Stay

Facebook/TheFostersTV Lisseth Chavez as Ximena Sinfuego in 'The Fosters' season 5.

Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) will finally have a chance to get out of the church that she was serving as her sanctuary in the next episode of "The Foster" season 5.

In an exclusive clip that was posted on TV Guide, Ximena will be granted to appear in a hearing that will decide if she will have a stay order that could legalize her stay in the US and be appointed as the guardian to her younger sister Poppy (Nandy Martin) until her DACA status becomes officially granted. This means that all the efforts exerted by her friend Callie (Maia Mitchell) worked out.

However, it does not mean that Ximena's problems will be solved right away.

In the clip, Ximena, her friends, and her lawyer will have to convince a judge that she did not threaten the government of the United States when she was holding her protest on her college campus. This means that she has to remain inside the church and barred from visiting her parents in a detention center while the hearing is in progress.

According to executive producer Joanna Johnson, Ximena's situation mirrors the real-life struggles of immigrant children who are currently in danger of deportation under the current US government.

"We think that this is such a timely and compelling story right now with families being ripped apart," Johnson stated. "They are taking parents away from citizen children, which is Poppy, and detaining them." The executive producer also shared that families like Ximena's are suffering because of the uncertainty of their status and the possibility that they could be expelled from the country.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 titled "Third Wheels" will center on the challenges that will be faced by Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena's (Sherri Saum) children.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Brandon (David Lambert) and his girlfriend Grace (Meg DeLacy) will come up with an ultimate senior prank that will eventually get a little too far. On the other hand, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her longtime boyfriend Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) will make a major decision about their relationship.

Freeform will air the next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. EDT.