'The Fosters' Season 5 Spoilers: Ximena's Fight Continues

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for 'The Fosters' season 5

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson) might have saved Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) from being deported by the ICE agents in the previous episode of "The Fosters" season 5, but it does not mean that their problem has been solved.

In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Joanna Johnson revealed that it may still take a while before Ximena's immigration status will be legalized.

According to Johnson, they want their audience to see how the real Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) children deal with their situation at the moment. The executive producer also mentioned that they were inspired by some of the headlines that were written regarding the DACA children who were reportedly staying in churches for quite a while until they fix their immigration status. That is why they want to further delve into the topic in the upcoming episodes.

"We just really wanted to make people realize that there are something like 800,000 kids, people in DACA, who are really awaiting what's going to happen, the decision on their fate," Johnson stated. "It doesn't seem like anyone in Congress is desperate to address this issue. So we definitely wanted to keep awareness up."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Invisible," Callie will do everything that she can to make Ximena's fight to stay in the country known by many. This could help their cause to fix her friend's immigration issues.

The executive producer also talked about the implications of the decision of the Fosters to take in Ximena's sister Poppy (Nandy Martin) into their home. According to the executive producer, the only problem that Poppy will bring in the family is her feelings for Jesus (Noah Centineo), since it will make his girlfriend Emma (Amanda Leighton) uncomfortable.

The next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 will be aired by Freeform on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.