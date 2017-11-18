'The Fosters' Season 5B Rumors: AJ and Callie to Reconcile

Facebook/The Fosters It is speculated that AJ and Callie will reconcile in "The Fosters" season 5B.

While the second half of "The Fosters" season 5 is not expected to return earlier than early next year, it is already speculated that it will feature Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson) finally reconciling.

"The Fosters" season 5B is expected to continue tackling societal issues as the series knows too well that one of its major selling points is that it can effectively connect viewers to the real-life issues. Hence, when the series returns for its season 5B via its episode 10, fans can expect that it will still tackle the plight of those who will be affected by the controversial DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) through the character of Ximena (Lisseth Chavez).

"With the show set in a border town, San Diego, it was only natural to explore what is really happening with the mass amounts of people being picked up at schools and in our courtrooms and from their homes...It's having such a huge impact across the country, but especially in border towns. We couldn't deny it. We had to face it. We're a show that tackles these kinds of issues, and it just felt like the right thing to do," explained "The Fosters" executive producer Bradley Bredeweg in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month.

However, it is also speculated that the upcoming second half of the series' current season may also pave the way for the reconciliation between Callie and AJ as the latter has been inadvertently roped into Ximena's troubles, thanks to Callie. As Ximena is still hiding in the church along with the estranged couple, some suspect that Callie and AJ will have the time to talk about their personal issues, and it is possible for Callie to vent out to her ex that her current partner, Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) is not happy with the fact that she spends a lot of her time with her ex.

Although AJ is sick and tired of Callie trying to be a superhero to other people most of the times, it is said that his sacrifices in order to help her before the series entered its winter hiatus are a tell-tale sign that the two are heading for a reconciliation.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only speculate until the series returns to Freeform on Jan. 9, 20118 at 8 p.m. ET.