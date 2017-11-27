'The Fosters' Season 5B Rumors: Two Sets of Couple to Reconcile?

Facebook/The Fosters It is speculated that AJ and Callie will reconcile in "The Fosters" season 5B.

The upcoming season 5B of the hit Freeform series "The Fosters" may feature two sets of estranged lovers reconciling and welcoming each other back into their arms: Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) and AJ (Tom Williamson) and Callie (Maia Mitchell).

While "The Fosters" season 5B is not expected to return to the small screen than January next year, reports suggest that the second half of the show's current season may feature Mariana and Mat finally reconciling. As seen on the teaser for the impending return of the series, Mariana flashes a sweet smile after seeing Mat at the corridor, suggesting that her feelings for her ex may have returned after dancing with him at the prom featured at "The Fosters" season 5A finale.

Whether Mat and Mariana really reconcile in the upcoming second half of "The Fosters" season 5B, one thing is for sure: Mariana will have a love life again after having been boyfriend-less for a long time in the series.

"Definitely. They sort of a little rekindled at the prom... We realize it's been 18 episodes or so since Mariana had a boyfriend. And Mariana is going to find herself in a situation of when it rains, it pours, and she's going to have multiple suitors," Joanna Johnson, "The Fosters" executive producer, said in an earlier interview.

Nonetheless, it is not only Mariana who may find her way back to the arms of an ex-flame as rumors claim that her foster sister, Callie, may find herself in the same situation, too. While "The Fosters" season 5B is already expected to tackle immigration problems that mirror the plight of real-life immigrants in America today, it is also suspected to open the doors for reconciliation between AJ and Callie.

To recall, the season 5A finale of the series featured Callie and AJ at the church as they tried to help Ximena (Lisseth Chavez), who fears being deported. While AJ is disappointed that Callie has not changed as far as helping others is concerned, even putting her life in jeopardy at times, it is suspected that their time together at the church may just help the two realize that they still love each other.

Whether this will really be the case or not, this can only be confirmed once "The Fosters" season 5B begins airing on Freeform on January 9, 2018.