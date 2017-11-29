'The Fosters' Season 5B Spoilers: AJ Bares Feelings for Callie

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional photo for "The Fosters" season 5.

Love is not over between AJ (Tom Williamson) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) in the second half of the current season of "The Fosters."

Fans of the series are looking forward to the continuation of the ex-lovers' storyline after they worked together to help an undocumented college student. At the moment, reports indicate that the cast and crew are busy filming the new scenes for season 5B. The premiere episode is expected to clear up the cliffhanger during the midseason when AJ and Callie helped Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) hide inside a church to avoid capture of the ICE.

The recent spoilers released have sent many AJ-Callie shippers reeling. In the new trailer via Entertainment Weekly, a scene shows the ex-couple talking. Callie is telling AJ that she and her boyfriend Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) have been fighting because of him. Aaron is jealous of AJ, thinking that Callie is still in love with her ex. The conversation seems to trigger something in AJ, pushing him to bare his soul to her. Executive producer Joanna Johnson hinted that trouble is brewing among these three teens.

"I always love a nice triangle," the EP said. "We all have great affection for Aaron, but I think AJ has always been a favorite as well. Aaron and Callie's relationship has always been a little problematic," Johnson teased.

Meanwhile, the promo also shows a happy Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) after seeing Mat (Jordan Rodrigues). Speculations are rife that they will soon get back together. After the two danced together during the prom, Mariana and Mat seem to be at an impasse. It has been previously teased that she is finally ready to be in a relationship again. After her traumatic experience with Nick (Louis Hunter), the EP said that it is time for Mariana to be happy again.

"The Fosters" season 5 is going to return on Jan. 9, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.