'The Fosters' Season 5B Spoilers: Will Nick Return to Terrorize Mariana?

Nick (Louis Hunter) resurfaces in Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) life when "The Fosters" returns for season 5.

In the midseason finale, Nick turned out to be the mystery person who texted Mariana. He told her about the individual who was responsible for destroying the new Anchor Beach Academy model. Mariana is expected to read the text in the midseason premiere next year, leading fans to wonder how the teenager will react to the big revelation.

According to TV Guide, Mariana will not be telling her mother Lena (Sherri Saum) or Stef (Teri Polo) about Nick's text messages. Instead, she will find a friend whom she can trust about the situation. Her friend will also be concerned about her safety, but Mariana will not be listening to logic. Despite Nick's past, Mariana will give her former flame a chance and try to hear him out.

While this development might make Mariana seem weak, the next episodes will actually see her and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as "empowered" young women. The twosome will prove that they can handle the new trials that they will be facing.

"They're becoming empowered," Mitchell revealed in an interview with TVLine, referring to Callie and Mariana. "Mariana becomes like the most empowered girl in the way she manages her relationships. It's very progressive, and I love her for it. You're going to see more of her and a lot of handsome young men."

"The Fosters" marked a huge milestone earlier this month. Together with network executives and producers, the entire Adams-Foster clan celebrated filming their 100th episode. They were also joined by a group of foster children from the community as they cut a massive cake with the words "Love is love" on it. At some point during the celebration, many cast members were even brought to tears.

"The Fosters" season 5 returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.