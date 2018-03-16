Facebook/TheFostersTV Promotional image for 'The Fosters'

The fifth and final season of "The Fosters" recently concluded, but fans have not seen the last of the contemporary family.

Although season 5 already ended with the finale episode, there is still a three-episode event arriving in the summer. After that, there is also going to be a spin-off focusing on Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell), which will also feature others members of the Fosters family, according to executive producer Joanna Johnson.

"We're going to be seeing them," she told TVLine in an interview. "We're going to be seeing all of our beloved family in the spinoff."

The cancellation of "The Fosters" certainly came as ill news to fans, but they can thankfully witness the continuation of the story in the upcoming spin-off. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Paige previewed what the upcoming Mariana and Callie series will look like and how it will begin.

"The spin-off basically starts with Mariana and Callie moving to downtown Los Angeles together, getting their first apartment, and starting their lives as adults," he said.

As for the special three-episode event, Paige revealed that it will pick up one year after the events that took place in the season 5 finale.

"The last thing you've seen, we get the announcement that Brandon's engaged, and we jump ahead a year again to his actual wedding," he teased. "Which will be a surprise for the fans, because I think everyone thinks it'll be Mike and Ana's wedding — that's certainly been the popular theory online."

At the time of the season 5 finale, Mariana and Callie were living in different cities, with the former in San Diego and the latter in Boston. However, the spin-off will see them moving in together, and fans are going to see how that decision unfolds in the three-episode special.

"The Fosters" will return this summer.